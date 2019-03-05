(AGENPARL) – London mar 05 marzo 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The 20-year-old man was arrested at an address in west London on, Tuesday, 5 March under section 41 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2000 and was taken to a south London police station where he remains in police custody.

Officers are also carrying out a search at the address in West London and enquiries continue.

This arrest is not connected to the investigation into suspicious packages received at three buildings in London today.