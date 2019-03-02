(AGENPARL) – London sab 02 marzo 2019

A murder investigation is underway and a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a property in Barnet.

Police were called at 10:19hrs on Saturday, 2 March to a report of a disturbance at an address in Great North Way, Hendon NW4.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. A woman aged 50 was found inside the address with fatal knife injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.55hrs.

Police are in the process of informing her next of kin.

A man, aged 54, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Both the victim and man arrested are understood to have been known to each other.

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.

The investigation is being led by DCI Noel McHugh from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to get in touch.

To give information please call the incident room on quoting CAD 2535/02MAR, or Crimestoppers anonymously on .

You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC