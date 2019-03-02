2 Marzo 2019
Breaking News

02 Mar 2019 – Rissa in piazza Stazione, intervengono le pattuglie della…

FedSCHERMA – Europei Cadetti e Giovani Foggia2019 – TRIS D’ARGENTO CON FIORETTISTI,…

Man jailed for nine and half years after pleading guilty to sexual…

Tenth FIA Rally Officials Seminar in Gran Canaria spotlights regulation & safety

#NewsPA – Giunta Comunale. Presentata la nuova composizione e le deleghe

Bolzano – Pressano è la finale della 34^ Coppa Italia

Pinning Down Uncertainty

GRAND PRIX “KINDER +SPORT” – A SULMONA ASSEGNATI I PRIMI TITOLI TRICOLORE…

Brussels has admitted its pro-immigration plans

#NewsPA – Nuova Giunta. Presidente Consiglio Comunale “Importante mantenere e rafforzare dialogo…

Image default
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Hendon

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – London sab 02 marzo 2019

A murder investigation is underway and a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a property in Barnet.

Police were called at 10:19hrs on Saturday, 2 March to a report of a disturbance at an address in Great North Way, Hendon NW4.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. A woman aged 50 was found inside the address with fatal knife injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.55hrs.

Police are in the process of informing her next of kin.

A man, aged 54, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Both the victim and man arrested are understood to have been known to each other.

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.

The investigation is being led by DCI Noel McHugh from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to get in touch.

To give information please call the incident room on quoting CAD 2535/02MAR, or Crimestoppers anonymously on .

You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murder-after-woman-found-dead-in-hendon-360612?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

02 Mar 2019 – Rissa in piazza Stazione, intervengono le pattuglie della Polizia municipale: un fermato, due agenti contusi

Redazione Redazione

FedSCHERMA – Europei Cadetti e Giovani Foggia2019 – TRIS D’ARGENTO CON FIORETTISTI, SPADISTE E SCIABOLATRICI

Redazione Redazione

Man jailed for nine and half years after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a child

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More