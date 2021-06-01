(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 01 giugno 2021

Six days after being released from jail, a Calgary man was identified as a suspect in a downtown break and enter and subsequently arrested with fresh charges, in addition to more than 100 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a break and enter occurred at an apartment building in the 600 block of Eighth Street S.W. The suspect broke into a lockbox to steal master keys to the building, which he used to access the mail room. A suspect was identified by investigators who then sought a warrant for his arrest.

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, the suspect was arrested in northwest Calgary.

Justin Taylor HARTLAND, 38, was arrested on more than 100 warrants for fraud and property offences dating back to 2018, in addition to numerous breaches of conditions. In addition, he has been charged with break and enter, and two counts of failing to abide by release order conditions for the March 24 offence. He remains in custody and will next appear in court on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

“Property crime offences are not victimless crimes; they affect our citizens’ sense of safety in our communities. Criminal behaviour that targets dozens of innocent victims is problematic and must be dealt with. Our analysts work hard to identify property-crime trends and associated suspects that can then be located and charged. We are committed to continuing to do our part to ensure Calgary is a safe city,” says Staff Sergeant Kurt Jacobs, District 1 General Investigations Unit.

In general, the CPS Offender Management Unit works closely with patrol officers to detect and identify our city’s most prolific offenders. Once identified, officers monitor offenders to ensure they are abiding by court-ordered release conditions and suppress potential future crimes.

