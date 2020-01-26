26 Gennaio 2020
MAN ARRESTED IN FOLKESTONE AS PART OF NCA ECSTASY SUPPLY INVESTIGATION
MAN ARRESTED IN FOLKESTONE AS PART OF NCA ECSTASY SUPPLY INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, dom 26 gennaio 2020

On Saturday 25 January officers from the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit arrested a 40-year-old man at a location in Folkestone, on suspicion of supplying class A drugs and misconduct in a public office.

The man, a serving Border Force officer, was questioned and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

The NCA investigation, which was carried out in partnership with Border Force, involved the alleged supply of ecstasy tablets.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/man-arrested-in-folkestone-as-part-of-nca-ecstasy-supply-investigation

