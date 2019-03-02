(AGENPARL) – London sab 02 marzo 2019

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of John Woodward in Camden in April 2018.

A 22-year-old man [B], an Albanian national, was arrested on suspicion of murder by Albanian authorities in the city of Durres on Thursday, 28 February following an international extradition request.

He remains in custody pending further work as part of the extradition process.

Mr Woodward’s family have been informed of these developments.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 14:40hrs on 17 April 2018 to reports of a man injured on the roof of the Pressman Mastermelts building in Hatton Garden, EC1.

Officers attended and the victim, John Woodward, a 47-year-old builder who was carrying out work at the venue, was pronounced dead at the scene at 15:07hrs.

Initial reports indicated that he may have fallen from height, but a post-mortem examination took place at St Pancras Mortuary on Thursday, 19 April and gave cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

+ A 24-year-old man [A] was initially arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, 18 April. He was taken to a south London police station. He was subsequently de-arrested for the murder offence, and then arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. This offence has since not been proceeded with.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/man-arrested-in-albania-in-connection-with-2018-camden-murder-360609?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news