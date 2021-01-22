MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING INCIDENT AT LEEDS HOSPITAL

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 22 gennaio 2021

Enquiries are ongoing this evening following an incident at a hospital in Leeds.

Police were called to the Leeds General Infirmary at about 17.54 to a report of a man in possession of a screwdriver who was causing damage in a unit had made threats, and was attempting to start a fire.

The area was evacuated and officers attended, located, and arrested a man.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the hospital and extinguished fire inside the affected area, which was unoccupied at the time.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/man-arrested-following-incident-leeds-hospital