A man has been arrested in connection with two linked stabbing on Sunday, 3 March.

Police were called just after 0600hrs on Sunday, 3 March, to a seriously injured man in Romilly Street, W1.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found the 37-year-old man suffering stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

An immediate investigation was launched by detectives from Central West CID.

A woman, aged in her 40s [A] was arrested near to the scene. She has been taken to a central London police station where she remains in custody.

A crime scene was put in place, forensic work commenced and enquiries undertaken to identify any relevant witnesses or CCTV.

Later that morning, at 11:36hrs, police in Camden were called to a teenager stabbed in University Street, WC1.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where his injuries have also been assessed as life-threatening.

A man, aged in his 30s [B] was arrested near to the scene in connection with the Camden stabbing. He was further arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder in Romilly Street, W1. The arrested man has been taken to hospital having told officers that he had swallowed a quantity of drugs. We await an assessment of his condition.

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of both incidents.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police should call detectives via 101 quoting reference 1783/mar03. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on .

At this stage, nobody else is sought in connection with either of these incidents.