(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 MALTEMPO, ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’: SOPPRESSIONI COLLEGAMENTI ISOLE PONTINE

A causa di condizioni meteo avverse, soppressioni nei collegamenti Laziomar con le Isole Pontine.

Nello specifico le corse unità veloce di oggi Formia – Ponza delle 14.30 e Formia – Ventotene delle 15:30, non verranno effettuate.

Lo comunica Astral Infomobilità.

________________________________

Qualsiasi altro uso di questa email è proibito.

If you have received it in error, please notify the sender immediately and delate the original.

Any other use of the mail by you is prohibited.