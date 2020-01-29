29 Gennaio 2020
MALTEMPO, ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’: SOPPRESSIONI COLLEGAMENTI ISOLE PONTINE

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 MALTEMPO, ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’: SOPPRESSIONI COLLEGAMENTI ISOLE PONTINE
A causa di condizioni meteo avverse, soppressioni nei collegamenti Laziomar con le Isole Pontine.

Nello specifico le corse unità veloce di oggi Formia – Ponza delle 14.30 e Formia – Ventotene delle 15:30, non verranno effettuate.

Lo comunica Astral Infomobilità.

MALTEMPO, ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA': SOPPRESSIONI COLLEGAMENTI ISOLE PONTINE

LFOUNDRY: FEDELE (M5S) AL TAVOLO MINISTERIALE

