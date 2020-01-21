21 Gennaio 2020
MALL-GOERS EXPRESS HEARTFELT GREETINGS TO 4ID SOLDIERS THRU MESSAGE WALL

(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), mar 21 gennaio 2020

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Jan. 21 (PIA) —  Hundreds of mall-goers expressed heartfelt greetings to the soldiers of the 4th Infantry “Diamond” Division through a Message Wall during its Static/Kinetic Display and Peace Concert last January 18-19, 2020 at the Activity Center, Ayala Malls – Centrio, this city.

The message wall contains the greetings of the people for the commemoration of 4ID’s 50th Founding Anniversary with a Theme “50 years of Excellence in Serving the People and Securing the Land.”

Catherine, 20, a resident of Barangay Kauswagan Cagayan de Oro City, who intentionally passed by the activity center to show her huge gratitude and appreciation to the soldiers wrote, “Soldiers are true heroes.”

Other greetings written on the two message walls were: Thank you, soldiers, I love you 4ID, Happy Anniversary 4ID,  Thank you for protecting our country,  Godbless soldiers, We always pray for your safety, You are all heroes, and many more.

MGen Franco Nemesio Gacal, 4ID Commander, said “We are happy and honored to be receiving such overwhelming love and support from the people who have visited our Static/Kinetic Display last weekend. Their greetings, prayers and support are the result of the sacrifices of our soldiers for the past 5 decades.”

“We offer our 50th Founding Anniversary to the people of Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions because we vow to always protect and keep you safe,” Gacal further said. ()

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1033151



