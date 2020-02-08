(AGENPARL) – London sab 08 febbraio 2020
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Highgate have charged a teenager.
A 17-year-old male from the Highgate area was charged on Friday, 7 February with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 8 February.
This follows an incident where a 16-year-old male was stabbed in Broadlands Close, N6 at approximately 16:00hrs on Wednesday, 5 February.
He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he remains; his condition is not life threatening.
Detectives from the North Area Command Unit investigate.
Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/male-charged-following-highgate-stabbing-393904?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news