(AGENPARL) – London sab 08 febbraio 2020

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Highgate have charged a teenager.

A 17-year-old male from the Highgate area was charged on Friday, 7 February with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 8 February.

This follows an incident where a 16-year-old male was stabbed in Broadlands Close, N6 at approximately 16:00hrs on Wednesday, 5 February.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he remains; his condition is not life threatening.

Detectives from the North Area Command Unit investigate.