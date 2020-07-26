MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

domenica, Luglio 26, 2020
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Maldives as you celebrate the 55th anniversary of your independence.
The United States and Maldives enjoy a strong and growing relationship. We are bound by shared democratic values and our mutual interest in a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region that ensures sovereignty and prosperity for all. I look forward to continued close cooperation with the Government of Maldives as our countries work to deepen our bilateral ties.
May the people of Maldives have a joyous and prosperous year ahead.
