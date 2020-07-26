(AGENPARL) – dom 26 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Maldivian Independence Day [ https://www.state.gov/maldivian-independence-day-2/ ] 07/25/2020 08:00 PM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Maldives as you celebrate the 55th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Maldives enjoy a strong and growing relationship. We are bound by shared democratic values and our mutual interest in a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region that ensures sovereignty and prosperity for all. I look forward to continued close cooperation with the Government of Maldives as our countries work to deepen our bilateral ties.

May the people of Maldives have a joyous and prosperous year ahead.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this