(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 02 luglio 2020

The Malaysia food retail sector continues to rapidly develop, and premium grocery stores and convenience outlets are increasingly popular. The country’s food retailers reached $26 billion USD in sales in 2019. Industry analysts report the sector is dominated by five key players: Dairy Farm Group, Mydin Mohamed Holdings, Trendcell, Village Grocer Holdings, and AEON Group. Top prospective U.S. products for the Malaysian food retail market include dairy, fresh & processed fruits, seafood, wine, pork and beef.

Malaysia: Retail Foods

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/malaysia-retail-foods