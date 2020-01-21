(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Malaysia’s multibillion-dollar food industry is driven by an expanding economy, increased consumer spending and a healthy tourism industry. Although the country’s halal requirements complicate trade for certain products, Malaysia’s trade and regulatory policies are relatively open and provide opportunities for a broad range of imported foods and beverages. Malaysia’s total agricultural product imports in 2018 reached nearly $16 billion USD, roughly eight percent of which was sourced from the United States.

Malaysia: Exporter Guide

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/malaysia-exporter-guide-3