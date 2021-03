(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 19 marzo 2021

Police bikes are being deployed on the roads of Calderdale to help keep to roads safer.

The deployment is part of Operation Hawmill the partnership road safety operation which is funded by the Calderdale community safety partnership.

