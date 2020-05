(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), ven 15 maggio 2020 The U-2 is known as the hardest aircraft to fly in the world. It has been a host to less than 1,500 pilots since the first flight in 1955, and 65 years later the first reserve pilot makes history.





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2187171/making-history-reserve-pilot-flies-u-2-dragon-lady/