Make note of closings, modified hours over Winter Break

(agenparl) – nashville (u.s.) mer 19 dicembre 2018 (Vanderbilt University)

Vanderbilt undergraduate colleges and schools are observing Winter Break Dec. 16-Jan. 4. Residence halls will reopen at noon on Friday, Jan. 4. Classes for undergraduates resume on Monday, Jan. 7.

Vanderbilt University’s Winter Break for employees will run from Monday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 31, followed by the New Year’s Day holiday on Tuesday, Jan. 1. The university will return to full operating status on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Some campus libraries will offer limited services for students and employees who are on campus. Please consult this schedule for library hours during this period.

The Vanderbilt Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1.

Campus Dining will modify their hours of operation over Winter Break.

Vanderbilt Student Centers and campus Mail Services also will observe Winter Break schedules.