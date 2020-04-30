MAJOR TRIAL SHOWS BREAST CANCER DRUG CAN HIT PROSTATE CANCER ACHILLES HEEL

giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 A drug already licensed for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers is more effective than targeted hormone therapy at keeping cancer in check in some men with advanced prostate cancer, a major clinical trial reports. Olaparib, a pill lacking the side effects of chemotherapy, can target an Achilles heel in prostate cancers with a weakness in their ability to repair damaged DNA.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200428170629.htm

