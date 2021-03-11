(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 11 marzo 2021

The major management challenges represent what we believe to be the areas that, if not addressed, are most likely to hamper the Board’s and the Bureau’s accomplishment of their strategic objectives. We identified these challenges by assessing key themes from our discussions with management and our knowledge of the agencies’ programs and operations.

For the Board, the major management challenges, in order of significance, are as follows:

Designing and Operationalizing Emergency Lending Programs to Address the Economic Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Enhancing Organizational Governance and Risk Management

Enhancing Oversight of Cybersecurity at Supervised Financial Institutions

Ensuring an Effective Information Security Program

Strengthening the Human Capital Program and Ensuring Workforce Safety

Remaining Adaptable to External Developments While Supervising Financial Institutions

Ensuring That Physical Infrastructure Effectively Meets Mission Needs

For the Bureau, the major management challenges, in order of significance, are as follows: