MAJOR LOGAN HOSPITAL EXPANSION TENDERS RELEASED

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 22 giugno 2020

The major Logan Hospital Expansion is continuing to progress and is one step closer to delivering more health care for the Logan community thanks to the Palaszczuk Government.

Member for Waterford Shannon Fentiman said tenders to deliver Logan Hospital’s $460 million expansion have been released, kickstarting two projects that will support more than 1000 jobs during construction.

The Invitation to Offer (ITO) for both the hospital expansion and the maternity upgrade were issued to shortlisted companies after an open market expression of the interest process was finalised last month for each project.

Ms Fentiman said the ITO releases were an exciting milestone for the expansion, which will deliver an additional 206 beds and treatment spaces as well as upgraded services across the hospital.

“The Logan community is growing rapidly, and the Queensland Government is supporting this growth through a major investment in health infrastructure,” Ms Fentiman said.

“This is one of Queensland’s largest ever hospital expansions and will ensure that locals receive the best care, close to home.”

Treasurer, Minister for Infrastructure and Member for Woodridge Cameron Dick said the expansion was the signature piece of a wider infrastructure improvements program being delivered at Logan Hospital over five years, including an upgraded maternity service and a new multi-level carpark.

“Birthing pools and overnight facilities for partners will be part of a major $18.87 million upgrade to Logan Hospital’s maternity service,” Mr Dick said.

“Metro South Health has been working closely with mums, families and clinicians to complete a detailed design for the upgrade, which has been planned to minimise the impacts on services during the upgrade.

“Because we’re upgrading the service in a live hospital environment, we needed to plan this project in meticulous detail, and now we’re in a position to finalise procurement, ready for construction.”

“The project will deliver six additional maternity inpatient beds, five extra birthing suites, and an expanded special care nursery.

“The community have also told us they want access to water birthing, so I’m thrilled we’re providing this option, and for the first time there’ll be facilities for partners to stay overnight, which is great for local families,” he said.

“As a former Queensland Health Minister I’m delighted the Palaszczuk Labor Government is delivering the biggest expansion in the hospital’s history, which will serve our community well for many years to come.”

Member for Logan Linus Power said the project will see one of the hospital’s main buildings rise by four stories and the open-air ground level built in – increasing the capacity of the hospital by almost half.

“We will also upgrade and expand existing clinical and support areas including the emergency department, mental health, intensive care, endoscopy and coronary care units,” Mr Power said.

“As well as the boost to healthcare services, the scale of the project meant there would be significant employment opportunities for local tradies and subcontractors, and into the future, more healthcare workers.

“The Queensland Government is focused on getting people back to work as part of the economic recovery from COVID-19, and this major project will support that through local jobs.”

Member for Macalister Melissa McMahon said the maternity upgrade is part of the Queensland Government’s commitment to providing more and better services, no matter where you live.

“This upgrade will deliver the modern facilities our community deserves, to ensure families in our growing region have the best possible care available to them, close to home,” Ms McMahon said.

“The Palaszczuk Government has already delivered a $1.5 million Mental Health Lounge within the emergency department for patients experiencing mental health concerns, as well as a $9 million 28-bed medical ward.”

Detailed design on the major expansion project commenced last month and a series of infrastructure upgrades with be undertaken over the rest of the year, with work to start on the main construction in 2021.

Construction for the maternity upgrade project is due to start September 2020.

For more information on the project visit health.qld.gov.au/loganexpansion

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/6/22/major-logan-hospital-expansion-tenders-released