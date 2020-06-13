sabato, Giugno 13, 2020
MAINTAINING AND STRENGTHENING CANADA’S FOOD PRODUCTION AND PROCESSING SECTOR

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), sab 13 giugno 2020

June 12, 2020 Ottawa, Ontario – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

COVID-19 has caused significant changes and adaptation in Canada’s food system. As a result, Canadian food producers, processors, and manufacturers have taken on unexpected and exceptional activities associated with risk mitigation measures to be able to maintain Canada’s food production.

That is why the Government of Canada is taking steps to ensure the resilience of the food supply chain and to provide support to keep the agriculture sector strong.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today launched the $77.5 million Emergency Processing Fund (EPF) as part of the Government of Canada’s action to support Canadians and businesses facing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

The program will prioritize projects based on two objectives:

  • Emergency COVID Response to assist companies to implement changes required by COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of workers. This funding will assist with:
    • plant retrofits or adjustments to existing operations to accommodate changes to processes and production; and
    • increasing capacity for herd management.
  • Strategic Investments to assist companies to improve, automate, and modernize facilities needed to increase Canada’s food supply capacity.

Eligible applicants include for-profit organizations, cooperatives and indigenous groups. Activities can be retroactive to March 15, 2020 and must be completed by September 30, 2020.Information on the application process is available through the Emergency Processing Fund or to learn more, please contact <a or call: 1-877-246-4682.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/agriculture-agri-food/news/2020/06/maintaining-and-strengthening-canadas-food-production-and-processing-sector.html

