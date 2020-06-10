(AGENPARL) – AUGUSTA (MAINE), mer 10 giugno 2020

Maine DHHS Regional Offices Resume Regular Business Hours

June 9, 2020

Human Services

Department continues to promote measures to protect the health and safety of the public and employees

AUGUSTA – The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has resumed normal business hours at its 16 regional offices in line with Stage 2 of Governor Mills’ reopening plan, while continuing to promote physical distancing, face coverings, and other measures to protect the health and safety of the public and employees.

As of Monday, DHHS offices are again open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each office is appropriately staffed to meet the current demand for in-person assistance.

Employees are required to wear a cloth face covering when interacting with the public and when away from their desks. Visitors will be required to wear a cloth face covering upon entry. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray and/or wipes are available throughout the offices. Signage is posted with reminders about physical distancing, face coverings, and hand washing and noting occupancy limits in common areas.

No one should enter a DHHS office if exhibiting any flu-like symptoms or if they have been in close contact with anyone known to have COVID-19 or suspected by a medical professional to have COVID-19.

On March 17, in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DHHS offices limited in-person interactions with the public to accepting drop-off paperwork only, while encouraging clients to fill out and submit applications and reviews for programs, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Food Supplement (SNAP), and MaineCare online through My Maine Connection. Office hours also were previously limited to 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to protect health and safety during earlier stages of the pandemic.

While DHHS offices have resumed normal hours and in-person assistance, individuals are still encouraged to submit applications online and to use the toll-free number 1 (855) 797-4357, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for questions and assistance regarding applications and program eligibility.

The Department has prepared to gradually ramp up activities and operations in line with the Governors reopening plan. This transition is guided by the principles of protecting employee and visitor health and safety, data-informed decision-making, and efficiently and effectively delivering services that are critical to Maine people.

While a limited number of employees are returning to their workplaces in the regional offices, most DHHS employees are still working remotely and will continue to do so until further notice.

