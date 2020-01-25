(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), sab 25 gennaio 2020

TACLOBAN CITY, Jan 25 (PIA) — The Mahaplag Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) in the province of Leyte, has adopted “Barangayan: Bisita sa Barangay” as its umbrella program in the implementation of EO 70 in the municipality.

Spearheaded by the MTF chair, Mayor Daisy A. Lleve, “Barangayan: Bisita sa Barangay” are conducted in far-flung barangays of the municipality.

One such Barangayan was conducted in Brgy. Tagaytay, on Jan 14, to provide social and agricultural services to the indigent residents.

The MTF- ELCAC also gave Christmas and New Year’s gifts to some 210 barangay residents.

Mayor Lleve told the locals that the MTF-ELCAC Mahaplag will continue its mandate to bring government services to the hinterland barangays of Mahaplag.

As a new year starts, the Task Force renews its commitment to work harder to sustain peace and attain greater development in the municipality of Leyte.

The Task Force Chair urged the locals to embrace peaceful society, be productive citizens and never affiliate themselves from Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs). (PIA 8/78th IB)

