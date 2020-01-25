25 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS…

PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

GOVERNMENT ADDS PARALYMPIC GAMES TO LISTED EVENTS REGIME

NASA TO PAY TRIBUTE TO FALLEN HEROES WITH DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

Home » MAHAPLAG MTF-ELCAC CONTINUES TO BRING GOV’T SERVICES TO HINTERLAND BARANGAYS
Agenparl English Ambiente Salute Social Network

MAHAPLAG MTF-ELCAC CONTINUES TO BRING GOV’T SERVICES TO HINTERLAND BARANGAYS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), sab 25 gennaio 2020

TACLOBAN CITY, Jan 25 (PIA) — The Mahaplag Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) in the province of Leyte, has adopted “Barangayan: Bisita sa Barangay” as its umbrella program in the implementation of EO 70 in the municipality.

Spearheaded by the MTF chair, Mayor Daisy A. Lleve, “Barangayan: Bisita sa Barangay” are conducted in far-flung barangays of the municipality.

One such Barangayan was conducted in Brgy. Tagaytay, on Jan 14, to provide social and agricultural services to the indigent residents.

The MTF- ELCAC also gave Christmas and New Year’s gifts to some 210 barangay residents.

Mayor Lleve told the locals that the MTF-ELCAC Mahaplag will continue its mandate to bring government services to the hinterland barangays of Mahaplag.

As a new year starts, the Task Force renews its commitment to work harder to sustain peace and attain greater development in the municipality of Leyte.

The Task Force Chair urged the locals to embrace peaceful society, be productive citizens and never affiliate themselves from Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs). (PIA 8/78th IB)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1033410

Related posts

DISCOVERY THROUGH SERENDIPITY, ERROR, AND EXAPTATION

Redazione

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] CELTS CRUISE PAST JOHNSON & WALES 84-48

Redazione

CAISSERIE VELAY BERNARD, UNE EXPERTISE COMPLèTE AU SERVICE DES INDUSTRIELS

Redazione

MAHAPLAG MTF-ELCAC CONTINUES TO BRING GOV’T SERVICES TO HINTERLAND BARANGAYS

Redazione

ACADEMIES’ CLIMATE COMMUNICATIONS INITIATIVE RELEASES STRATEGIC PLAN

Redazione

IMPROVING EPA’S PERMITTING PROGRAM FOR INDUSTRIAL STORMWATER POLLUTION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More