MAGNETISM AT THE INTERFACE OF NON-MAGNETIC CU AND C60

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06326F, Paper
Purbasha Sharangi, Pierluigi Gargiani, Manuel Valvidares, Subhankar Bedanta
XMCD measurements show that magnetic moment induced in Cu at the Cu/C60 interface is ∼0.01 μB per atom.
