RSC Adv., 2021, 11,19492-19499
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01564H, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Natalia Manousi, Eleni A. Deliyanni, Erwin Rosenberg, George A. Zachariadis
A novel magnetic solid phase material based on a micro–meso porous activated carbon/Fe3O4 nanocomposite was used to extract caffeine from surface water samples. The method is efficient and rapid, and has minimum solvent consumption.
