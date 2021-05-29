(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 29 maggio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,19492-19499

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01564H, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Natalia Manousi, Eleni A. Deliyanni, Erwin Rosenberg, George A. Zachariadis

A novel magnetic solid phase material based on a micro–meso porous activated carbon/Fe 3 O 4 nanocomposite was used to extract caffeine from surface water samples. The method is efficient and rapid, and has minimum solvent consumption.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/5dINgmHWKU4/D1RA01564H