martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNO, DA CDM VIA AL DECRETO PROROGA DALLA CIG

GOVERNMENT-FUNDED IMPERIAL COLLEGE COVID-19 VACCINE MOVES INTO FIRST HUMAN TRIALS

DEPARTMENT OF STATE RELEASES ANNUAL FISCAL TRANSPARENCY REPORT

DEPARTMENT OF STATE RELEASES ANNUAL FISCAL TRANSPARENCY REPORT

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.BRYLEV MEETS THE PRESIDENT OF SERBIA

MEETING OF THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL POSTAL AND DELIVERY SERVICES

MEETING OF THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL POSTAL AND DELIVERY SERVICES

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

Agenparl

MAGNETIC NANOPARTICLES FOR MEASUREMENT OF CELL MECHANICS USING FORCE-INDUCED REMNANT MAGNETIZATION SPECTROSCOPY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

Cell mechanics are crucial indicators for cell function and health, controling important biological activities such as cell adhesion, migration, differation, wound healing, and tissue integrity. Particularly the adhesion for cancer cells to extracellular matrix significantly contributes to cancer progression and metastasis. Here we develop magnetic nanoparticle-based force-induced remnant magnetization spectroscopy (FIRMS) as a novel method to measure cell adhesion force. Before FIRMS experiments, interactions of magnetic nanoparticles (MNPs) with cells were investigated from cell mechanics perspective. Subsequently adhesion force for three commonly used cancer cell lines were quantified by FIRMS. Our results indicated that the application of MNPs produced indistinguishable effects on cell viability and cell mechanical properties in the experimental conditions for FIRMS method. Then cell adhesion force was obtained, which provides the force information on different cancer cell types. Our work demonstrates that MNP-based FIRMS can be applied to probe cell adhesion force and offer an alternate means for understanding of cell mechanics.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/J2_RairHRn8/D0NR01421D

Post collegati

SES-REG–07170 – JIM MCCOLLUM – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–07360 – LEGACY BROADCASTING, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

MAGNETIC NANOPARTICLES FOR MEASUREMENT OF CELL MECHANICS USING FORCE-INDUCED REMNANT MAGNETIZATION SPECTROSCOPY

Redazione

PROBING NACL HYDRATE FORMATION FROM AQUEOUS SOLUTIONS BY TERAHERTZ TIME-DOMAIN SPECTROSCOPY

Redazione

TIN-OXYCHALCOGENIDE SUPERTETRAHEDRAL CLUSTERS MAINTAINED IN AN MTN ZEOLITE-ANALOG ARRANGEMENT BY COULOMBIC INTERACTIONS

Redazione

SES-REG–07088 – MARK III MEDIA, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More