giovedì, Marzo 18, 2021
Breaking News

THE INTEGRATED REVIEW SETS OF THE FUTURE FOR DEFENCE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2948 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 641 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 17, 2021

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2946 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1861 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 747 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2942 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2944 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2943 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

MAGNETIC GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOCOMPOSITES AS AN EFFECTIVE SUPPORT FOR LACTASE IMMOBILIZATION WITH IMPROVED STABILITY AND ENHANCED PHOTOTHERMAL ENZYMATIC ACTIVITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06260J, Paper
Yinglong Li, Buchuan Wang, Minjie Wu, Weiwei Huan, Jie Li
Magnetic graphene oxide-immobilized lactase with high loading capacity, improved stabilities, and photothermal enhancement of activity has been reported.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/ZrFMqIXkVUQ/D0NJ06260J

Post collegati

MEDIA ALERT – INTEL UNLEASHED: ENGINEERING THE FUTURE

Redazione

FCC OPENS 100 MEGAHERTZ OF MID-BAND SPECTRUM FOR 5G

Redazione

FACILE PYROLYSIS APPROACH OF FOLIC ACID-DERIVED HIGH GRAPHITE N-DOPED POROUS CARBON MATERIALS FOR THE OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

Redazione

MAGNETIC GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOCOMPOSITES AS AN EFFECTIVE SUPPORT FOR LACTASE IMMOBILIZATION WITH IMPROVED STABILITY AND ENHANCED PHOTOTHERMAL ENZYMATIC ACTIVITY

Redazione

NEW STUDY REVEALS HABITAT THAT COULD INCREASE JAGUAR NUMBERS

Redazione

DOUBLE-DUTY CATALYST GENERATES HYDROGEN FUEL WHILE CLEANING UP WASTEWATER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More