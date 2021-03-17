MAGNETIC GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOCOMPOSITES AS AN EFFECTIVE SUPPORT FOR LACTASE IMMOBILIZATION WITH IMPROVED STABILITY AND ENHANCED PHOTOTHERMAL ENZYMATIC ACTIVITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06260J, Paper

Yinglong Li, Buchuan Wang, Minjie Wu, Weiwei Huan, Jie Li

Magnetic graphene oxide-immobilized lactase with high loading capacity, improved stabilities, and photothermal enhancement of activity has been reported.

