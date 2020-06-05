MAGNETIC FE3O4-ENCAPSULATED VAN@MIL-101(FE) WITH MIXED-VALENCE SITES AND MESOPOROUS STRUCTURES AS EFFICIENT BIFUNCTIONAL WATER SPLITTING PHOTOCATALYSTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02230F, Paper
Yuan Guo, Chao Feng, Shanshan Qiao, Shixin Wang, Tingxiang Chen, Li Zhang, Yansong Zhao, Jide Wang
Fe3O4/VAN@MIL-101(Fe) with both mesoporous and mixed-valence Fe3+/Fe2+ structures was controllably synthesized in the synthesis of MIL-101(Fe), and it was used as a bifunctional photocatalyst in photocatalytic water splitting.
