MAGNETIC FE3O4-ENCAPSULATED VAN@MIL-101(FE) WITH MIXED-VALENCE SITES AND MESOPOROUS STRUCTURES AS EFFICIENT BIFUNCTIONAL WATER SPLITTING PHOTOCATALYSTS

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02230F, Paper

Yuan Guo, Chao Feng, Shanshan Qiao, Shixin Wang, Tingxiang Chen, Li Zhang, Yansong Zhao, Jide Wang

Fe 3 O 4 /VAN@MIL-101(Fe) with both mesoporous and mixed-valence Fe 3+ /Fe 2+ structures was controllably synthesized in the synthesis of MIL-101(Fe), and it was used as a bifunctional photocatalyst in photocatalytic water splitting.

