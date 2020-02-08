(AGENPARL) – Lake Buena Vista (Florida), sab 08 febbraio 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Feb. 6, 2020) – Valentine’s Day is the time to celebrate being together with loved ones, and Walt Disney World Resort is the perfect destination for those seeking memorable moments to share with someone special. Couples and friends alike can commemorate the occasion with spectacular dining options and unforgettable experiences throughout the theme parks, resort hotels and Disney Springs at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Special Valentine’s Day Offerings

Dining is the quintessential way for couples to spend quality time together, and Walt Disney World Resort has an unmatched selection of restaurants with special menus for Valentine’s Day.

Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada pavilion at Epcot provides plenty of romantic ambience with a cozy wine cellar setting and a mouthwatering menu of savory steaks and seafood. This signature dining experience will be serving a Valentine’s Day special, Chateaubriand for Two, for lunch and dinner on Feb. 14.

in the Canada pavilion at Epcot provides plenty of romantic ambience with a cozy wine cellar setting and a mouthwatering menu of savory steaks and seafood. This signature dining experience will be serving a Valentine’s Day special, Chateaubriand for Two, for lunch and dinner on Feb. 14. Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort features two new restaurants perfect for couples seeking an intimate dining atmosphere. Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood in the new Gran Destino Tower is offering a special menu for the holiday. Here, rooftop views of Walt Disney World Resort complement a menu of delectable dishes and small plates inspired by the flavors of Spain. For a charming waterside experience, guests can visit Three Bridges Bar & Grill and indulge in a delicious three-course Valentine’s Day meal in an idyllic open-air setting.

in the new Gran Destino Tower is offering a special menu for the holiday. Here, rooftop views of Walt Disney World Resort complement a menu of delectable dishes and small plates inspired by the flavors of Spain. For a charming waterside experience, guests can visit and indulge in a delicious three-course Valentine’s Day meal in an idyllic open-air setting. Jiko – The Cooking Place is a signature restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge that offers guests an upscale dining experience featuring an authentic blend of traditional African, Indian and Mediterranean cuisine. On Valentine’s Day, in addition to the normal menu, guests will have the option to enjoy a special appetizer, entrée and featured dessert for a fixed price.

is a signature restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge that offers guests an upscale dining experience featuring an authentic blend of traditional African, Indian and Mediterranean cuisine. On Valentine’s Day, in addition to the normal menu, guests will have the option to enjoy a special appetizer, entrée and featured dessert for a fixed price. Narcoossee’s, a fine-dining location nestled along the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, is offering a select three-course, prix-fixe menu alongside their normal menu on Valentine’s Day. This romantic waterside eatery boasts panoramic views, delectable seafood and steaks, and an ambience perfect for couples celebrating love.

Select quick-service locations at Walt Disney World are serving an array of heartfelt confections for a limited time:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is serving a decadent array of Valentine-themed sweets during the month of February. For a cool treat, guests can find a double chocolate strawberry ice cream sandwich at Dino Bites or strawberry soft-serve ice cream at Anadapur Bus . Kusafiri classics including the Mickey Cinnamon Buns and Elephant Ears are dressed up in their Valentine’s Day best, with special sprinkles and colored icing fit for the occasion.

is serving a decadent array of Valentine-themed sweets during the month of February. For a cool treat, guests can find a double chocolate strawberry ice cream sandwich at or strawberry soft-serve ice cream at . classics including the Mickey Cinnamon Buns and Elephant Ears are dressed up in their Valentine’s Day best, with special sprinkles and colored icing fit for the occasion. Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa offers heart-shaped crispy treats, an “Enchanted Rose” strawberry milkshake topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and heart sprinkles, and a chocolate-dipped strawberry latte.

at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa offers heart-shaped crispy treats, an “Enchanted Rose” strawberry milkshake topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and heart sprinkles, and a chocolate-dipped strawberry latte. Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will be the perfect place for guests to find a specialty cupcake for their Valentine. Starting Feb. 9, Roaring Fork will serve a delightful chocolate cupcake with strawberry filling, topped with ganache icing, a lattice chocolate heart and crispy pearls.

Throughout February, Disney Springs is an excellent source for Valentine’s Day goodies that make sweet surprises for loved ones. Classic Disney romance-inspired desserts from Amorette’s Patisserie include a Bella Notte Petite Cake and sour cherry ganache macaron, while The Ganachery offers a Conversation Heart Piñata.

Throughout Disney parks, resort hotels and Disney Springs, guests will already find an adorable selection of themed merchandise perfect for a celebration of love. Couples planning a Walt Disney World Valentine’s Day date can step into the parks in style with matching couples’ t-shirts and a limited-edition, heart-adorned MagicBand. New pin sets featuring favorite Disney couples will be the perfect gift for pin traders, and a selection of precious plushes will be available as an excellent way to commemorate Valentine’s Day 2020.

A special Valentine’s Day activity at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is the perfect date night for crafty couples. Significant others will be guided in painting two halves of one whole picture that features a classic Disney couple. The evening also includes light appetizers and a beverage. To book a reservation for this experience, guests may call 407-WDW-PLAY.

Valentine’s Day turns into “Villaintine’s Day” at Magic Kingdom Park the night of Feb. 14. Couples and friends can have a wonderfully wicked time at Disney Villains After Hours, a separately ticketed event at Magic Kingdom filled with villain-themed fun and entertainment. This fan-favorite experience is returning this year for 24 select nights Feb. 7 – July 10, including a sinister celebration on Valentine’s Day.

To cap off a perfect Valentine’s Day, the ultimate celebration of love will hit the screens once again. On Feb. 14, “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” will premiere its second season on the new Disney+ streaming service, with new couples, enchanting venues and heartwarming stories filled with Disney magic. New episodes will premiere every Friday. To watch or sign up for Disney+, visit www.DisneyPlus.com. Also, for any couples wanting to learn more about celebrating their wedding, vow renewal, engagement or honeymoon at Walt Disney World Resort, visit www.DisneyWeddings.com/Florida.

For more information on special Valentine’s Day offerings at Walt Disney World Resort, guests can visit Disneyworld.com.

