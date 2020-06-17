mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
MADNESS ON TRIAL : A TRANSATLANTIC HISTORY OF ENGLISH CIVIL LAW AND LUNACY / JAMES E. MORAN.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL)- COLUMBIA (MISSOURI), mer 17 giugno 2020

Description xi, 257 pages ; 23 cm.
Contents Introduction: Civil law and madness in transatlantic context — Suing for a lunatic : lunacy investigation law, 1320-1890 — Indefinite mental states : negotiating the legal definition of madness — Trials of madness : family struggles over property in England — Care and protection : managing madness in England — Atlantic crossing : lunacy law as colonial inheritance — Family, friends and neighbours : localising madness in New Jersey — Asylum in the community : managing madness in New Jersey — Orders of insanity : lunacy investigation law and the asylum reconsidered.
Summary This book examines the powerful influence of civil law on understandings and responses to madness in England and in New Jersey. The influence of civil law on the history of madness has not hitherto been of major academic investigation. This body of law, established and developed over a five hundred year period, greatly influenced how those from England’s propertied classes understood and responded to madness. Moreover, the civil law governing the response to madness in England was successfully exported into several of its colonies, including New Jersey. Drawing on a well-preserved and rare collection of trials in lunacy in New Jersey, this book reveals the important ties of civil law, local custom and perceptions of madness in transatlantic perspectives. This book will be highly relevant to scholars interested in law, medicine, psychiatry and madness studies, as well as contemporary issues in mental capacity and guardianship.

Fonte/Source: http://merlin.lib.umsystem.edu/record=b13087206

