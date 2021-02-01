MADINAH: ICU NURSING PROGRAM ACCREDITED AT KING FAHAD GENERAL HOSPITAL

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

​The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCHS) has accredited ICU nursing program at King Fahad General Hospital- Madinah, bringing the total number of accredited programs to 22; thus contributing to improving the provided services. These programs include internal medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, hematology, respiratory system, emergency nursing diploma, diagnostic radiology, adult nephrology, neurosurgery, clinical pharmacy, orthodontics, neurology, urology, root canal treatment, diabetes fellowship, dentistry (pediatrics), radiology technology, intensive care, intensive care fellowship, endocrinology, family dentistry, in addition to a diploma in intensive care (nursing).​

Noteworthy, the Academic Affairs and Training Department at King Fahd General Hospital supervises and coordinates these programs and trains internship students in several specialties, with the training of 3,544 trainees during the past year 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-01-28-004.aspx