MADINAH: 45,000+ PATIENTS SERVED BY ERADAH COMPLEX FOR MENTAL HEALTH LAST YEAR

dom 07 febbraio 2021

​According to Madinah Health Affairs, over the past year, Eradah Complex for Mental Health-Madinah has served 45,183 patients, with 14,023 emergencies and 31,160 outpatients, in addition to 1,079 inpatients and 828 beneficiaries of physiotherapy services.

Also, the complex has conducted 119,243 laboratory tests, 760 various radiology examinations, as well as dispensing 110,051 medical prescriptions.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-07-001.aspx