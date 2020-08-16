domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
MADINAH: 18,700 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

According to Madinah Health Affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have served 18,700 beneficiaries. These clinics (totaling 3) operate for 16 hours daily (from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.) through Al-Nassr Healthcare Center, Al-Khalidiya Healthcare Center, and Al-De’aithah Healthcare Center.

It is noteworthy that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

