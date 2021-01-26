martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
MADINAH: 17,000+ BENEFICIARIES SERVED BY MEDICAL REHABILITATION HOSPITAL LAST YEAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 26 gennaio 2021

​According to Madinah Health Cluster, over the past year, the outpatient clinics of Medical Rehabilitation Hospital have provided their services in many specialties to 17,583 patients.​

It added that 3,675 rehabilitation sessions have been performed on 1,167 cases. The hospital also performed 23,850 lab tests, 968 x-rays, 2,174 dialysis sessions, 16,983 physiotherapy sessions on 1,318 patients and refilled 9,042 prescriptions. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-01-26-003.aspx

