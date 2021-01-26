MADINAH: 17,000+ BENEFICIARIES SERVED BY MEDICAL REHABILITATION HOSPITAL LAST YEAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 26 gennaio 2021
According to Madinah Health Cluster, over the past year, the outpatient clinics of Medical Rehabilitation Hospital have provided their services in many specialties to 17,583 patients.
It added that 3,675 rehabilitation sessions have been performed on 1,167 cases. The hospital also performed 23,850 lab tests, 968 x-rays, 2,174 dialysis sessions, 16,983 physiotherapy sessions on 1,318 patients and refilled 9,042 prescriptions.
