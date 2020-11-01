domenica, Novembre 1, 2020
MADINAH: 100,000+ PATIENTS SERVED BY KING FAHD GENERAL HOSPITAL IN 4 MONTHS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 01 novembre 2020

​​According to Madinah Health Affairs, over the third quarter of this year (2020), King Fahd General Hospital and its affiliated healthcare centers have provided their services to 102,865 patients, with 31,889 emergencies and 46,307 outpatients.

Also, these healthcare centers have served 10,908 patients at Diabetes Center, 2,500 outpatients at Specialized Dental Center, in addition to conducting 11,261 dialysis sessions at King Abdulaziz Kidney Center.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-01-002.aspx

