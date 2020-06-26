(AGENPARL) – ven 26 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Madagascar National Day

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Madagascar on the 60th anniversary of your independence.

For over sixty years, the United States and Madagascar have enjoyed a strong and comprehensive partnership. We have worked together to advance economic growth, democracy, and basic human rights. We remain committed to our shared ideals and to building strong democratic institutions, and we value our friendship and our people-to-people ties.

I send best wishes to the people of Madagascar as you celebrate your countrys Independence Day.

