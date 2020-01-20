(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: E, Communication

Hossain M. Shahadat, Hussein A. Younus, Nazir Ahmad, Shiguo Zhang, Serge Zhuiykov, Francis Verpoort

Homogeneous electrochemical water oxidation under neutral conditions using impressively stable vitamin B 12 .

