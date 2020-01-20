20 Gennaio 2020


MACROCYCLIC CYANOCOBALAMIN (VITAMIN B12) AS A HOMOGENEOUS ELECTROCATALYST FOR WATER OXIDATION UNDER NEUTRAL CONDITIONS

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: E, Communication
Hossain M. Shahadat, Hussein A. Younus, Nazir Ahmad, Shiguo Zhang, Serge Zhuiykov, Francis Verpoort
Homogeneous electrochemical water oxidation under neutral conditions using impressively stable vitamin B12.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/Qqfi8xdmZzE/C9CC08838E

