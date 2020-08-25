martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN'S MEETINGS IN VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

SECRETARY POMPEO'S MEETING WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

MACHINES RIVAL EXPERT ANALYSIS OF STORED RED BLOOD CELL QUALITY

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 25 agosto 2020 (Ryerson University – Faculty of Science) Once outside the body, stored blood begins degrading until, by day 42, they’re no longer usable. Until now, assessing its quality has required laborious microscopic examination by human experts. A new study reveals two methodologies that combine machine learning and state-of-the-art imaging to automate the process and eliminate human bias. If standardized, it could ensure more consistent, accurate assessments, with increased efficiency and better patient outcomes.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/ru-f-mre082120.php

