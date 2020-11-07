MACHETE RECOVERED IN HUDDERSFIELD WEAPONS SWEEP

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 07 novembre 2020

Friday 6 November 2020

Hidden weapons including a machete have been recovered from Huddersfield communities as part of an ongoing programme to tackle knife and violent crime.

Officers from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out sweeps across Birkby, Salendine Nook, Harpe Hinge and more on November 5 as part of the force’s ongoing Operation Jemlock programme.

During the sweeps officers checked playing fields, woodlands, hedgerows and other areas where weapons could be hidden, and uncovered a variety of items.

They included a machete and a hammer.

Areas patrolled in full by the teams included Norman Park in Birkby, the Pavillion on Spaines Road, Salendine Nook Playing Fields, Harpe Hinge Communal Area and Rawthorpe Lane.

Operation Jemlock was launched in April 2019 in response to rising violence and knife crime. West Yorkshire Police were given additional Home Office funding to tackle the issue of serious violence. The operation has significantly reduced offences involving knives and also robbery during that time.

Insp Graham Dyson of the Huddersfield NPT said: “This day of action was organised as part of Operation Jemlock with a view to ensuring any weapons that had either been hidden or discarded in areas were removed prior to any incidents of Anti-Social Behaviour during what is always a busy and eventful evening and night.

“Reducing serious violent crime and knife crime is a key priority and without doubt the removal of these weapons from our streets will have prevented incidents occurring.

“We are all committed as a team to work with partners and the community to ensure that that weapons are removed from our streets.

“Further days of action in addition to our regular patrols are planned to ensure we keep our communities safe.”

West Yorkshire Police can be contacted via 999 for a crime in progress or 101 or 101livechat for other incidents or information about offending. The online reporting service can be found at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Members of the public can pass information anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

