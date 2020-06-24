mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
Breaking News

SCOMPARSA SEN. ALFREDO BIONDI: MINUTO DI SILENZIO IN AULA

VARESE, SALVINI: TRAGEDIA CHE LASCIA SENZA PAROLE, UNA PREGHIERA PER LA MAMMA…

VARESE, CROLLO CORNICIONE, MUORE MAMMA E DUE FIGLI

LEGITTIMA DIFESA, SALVINI: CONTRO MARIO CATTANEO C’È ACCANIMENTO

SPEECH BY COMMISSIONER VăLEAN ON TEN-T REVISION: FIRST RESULTS OF THE STAKEHOLDER…

FASE3: CENNI (PD), LE DONNE SIANO AL CENTRO DEL PROGETTO DI RIPARTENZA

INCARICHI POLITICI MAGISTRATI: POSTICIPO TERMINE EMENDAMENTI IN COMMISSIONI 1A E 2A RIUNITE

UK INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY GIVES STRONG COMMITMENT TO HELP BANGLADESH AND ROHINGYA…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2552 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2550 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

M25 JUNCTION 28 IMPROVEMENTS: APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR EXAMINATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND & WALES (UK), mer 24 giugno 2020

What happens next

This application has been accepted for examination, we will publish the date by which you can register to become an Interested Party on this application here shortly.

Once the Applicant has published and notified people of an accepted application, the Planning Inspectorate has approximately three months to prepare for the Examination. During this Pre-examination stage, you will be able to register to become an Interested Party on the application by making a Relevant Representation. You will always have at least 28 days to register with us*.

View the acceptance letter.

An Examining Authority will now be appointed to examine the application. All Interested Parties and other statutory bodies will be notified of the appointment after it has been made.

When to register:

  • The date when you can start to register will be published in the box at the top of this page. We will tell you when the registration period ends in the same place.
  • When registration begins, a link will appear at the top of this page where you will be able to register online.

During the Pre-examination stage, you will be able to:

  • View the application documents on this project page (or contact us to find out where these can be viewed locally).
  • Provide your views in writing via the Relevant Representation form available on this project page, or by post, at the appropriate time.
  • Read the views of all who have registered to have their say on this application.
  • Attend the Preliminary Meeting.

*If The Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 apply, this period is 30 days.

Timeline (3 items)

milestone icon
Read the letter

24 June 2020
milestone icon

Decision on whether or not to accept the application for examination
24 June 2020
milestone icon

Application received by the Planning Inspectorate
27 May 2020

0application.pdf’>application.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/south-east/m25-junction-28-improvements/

Post collegati

M25 JUNCTION 28 IMPROVEMENTS: APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR EXAMINATION

Redazione

THURROCK FLEXIBLE GENERATION PLANT: APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR EXAMINATION

Redazione

THE SIZEWELL C PROJECT: APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR EXAMINATION

Redazione

SIZEWELL C NEW NUCLEAR POWER STATION: APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR EXAMINATION

Redazione

GUIDANCE: APPLICATION FOR RECOGNITION: SUPPORTING INFORMATION

Redazione

CFPB ISSUES INTERIM FINAL RULE ON LOSS MITIGATION OPTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS RECOVERING FROM PANDEMIC-RELATED FINANCIAL HARDSHIPS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More