(AGENPARL) – TUSCALOOSA (ALABAMA), gio 07 maggio 2020

Wellness in Living With Lupus Successfully Lupus Support Group has partnered with University Medical Center to expand their outreach to the west Alabama community.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease which can cause fatigue, joint pain, rash, and fever without cause. Our support group’s goal is to help people with lupus live healthier lives.

All meetings will be at 5:00-6:30pm in the Community Room at the College of Community Health Sciences which operates the University Medical Center. Refreshments will be served.

