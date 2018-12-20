(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, gio 20 dicembre 2018

Lunar New Year fair stalls for rent at upset prices starting December 27

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) announced today (December 20) that 26 Lunar New Year (LNY) fair stalls which were not taken at auctions held earlier would be available to the public for renting at their upset prices from December 27 to January 10, 2019 on a first-come, first-served basis.



The LNY fairs will be held from January 30 to February 5, 2019. Locations and prices of these 26 stalls (22 dry goods stalls and four wet goods stalls) are as follows:









Fair

Nature of

stalls

Number of

stalls

Let out

price





Victoria Park

(Causeway Bay)

Dry goods

10

$14,230





Tat Tung Road

Garden

(Tung Chung)

Dry goods

9

$750





Fa Hui Park

(Sham Shui Po)

Dry goods

Wet goods

3

2

$13,000

$5,900





Cheung Sha

Wan Playground

(Sham Shui Po)

Wet goods

1

$830





Po Hong Park

(Tseung Kwan O)

Wet goods

1

$1,390









The number of remaining stalls may be subject to change and the actual number of stalls available for renting will be released on December 27, 2018.



People who are interested in renting a stall should approach the following FEHD offices, as appropriate, to apply in person from 9.30am to 12.30pm or 2.30pm to 4.30pm during the abovementioned renting period:









Fair

Address of

handling office

Telephone

Number





Victoria Park

(Causeway Bay)

8/F, Lockhart Road

Municipal Services

Building, 225

Hennessy Road,

Wan Chai, Hong Kong







Tat Tung Road

Garden

(Tung Chung)

25/F, Harbour Building,

38 Pier Road, Central,

Hong Kong







Fa Hui Park and

Cheung Sha Wan

Playground

(Sham Shui Po); and

Po Hong Park

(Tseung Kwan O)

Room 202, 2/F,

148 Sai Yee Street,

Mong Kok, Kowloon











Applicants must be at least 18 years old and ordinarily resident in Hong Kong. Each applicant may select only one stall at a time. Successful applicants shall comply with all the stipulations and provisions as set out in the licence agreement. An FEHD spokesman stressed that the public should not assign, sublet, transfer or otherwise part with any of the benefits or obligations of the licence agreement of the LNY fair stalls. Otherwise, the department is entitled to terminate the agreement and the licensee shall immediately vacate the stall.



For details, please visit the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk) or call the FEHD hotline at .

