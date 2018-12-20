(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, gio 20 dicembre 2018
Lunar New Year fair stalls for rent at upset prices starting December 27
The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) announced today (December 20) that 26 Lunar New Year (LNY) fair stalls which were not taken at auctions held earlier would be available to the public for renting at their upset prices from December 27 to January 10, 2019 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The LNY fairs will be held from January 30 to February 5, 2019. Locations and prices of these 26 stalls (22 dry goods stalls and four wet goods stalls) are as follows:
Fair
Nature of
stalls
Number of
stalls
Let out
price
Victoria Park
(Causeway Bay)
Dry goods
10
$14,230
Tat Tung Road
Garden
(Tung Chung)
Dry goods
9
$750
Fa Hui Park
(Sham Shui Po)
Dry goods
Wet goods
3
2
$13,000
$5,900
Cheung Sha
Wan Playground
(Sham Shui Po)
Wet goods
1
$830
Po Hong Park
(Tseung Kwan O)
Wet goods
1
$1,390
The number of remaining stalls may be subject to change and the actual number of stalls available for renting will be released on December 27, 2018.
People who are interested in renting a stall should approach the following FEHD offices, as appropriate, to apply in person from 9.30am to 12.30pm or 2.30pm to 4.30pm during the abovementioned renting period:
Fair
Address of
handling office
Telephone
Number
Victoria Park
(Causeway Bay)
8/F, Lockhart Road
Municipal Services
Building, 225
Hennessy Road,
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Tat Tung Road
Garden
(Tung Chung)
25/F, Harbour Building,
38 Pier Road, Central,
Hong Kong
Fa Hui Park and
Cheung Sha Wan
Playground
(Sham Shui Po); and
Po Hong Park
(Tseung Kwan O)
Room 202, 2/F,
148 Sai Yee Street,
Mong Kok, Kowloon
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and ordinarily resident in Hong Kong. Each applicant may select only one stall at a time. Successful applicants shall comply with all the stipulations and provisions as set out in the licence agreement. An FEHD spokesman stressed that the public should not assign, sublet, transfer or otherwise part with any of the benefits or obligations of the licence agreement of the LNY fair stalls. Otherwise, the department is entitled to terminate the agreement and the licensee shall immediately vacate the stall.
For details, please visit the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk) or call the FEHD hotline at .
