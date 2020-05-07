LUMINESCENT ORGANIC DYES CONTAINING A PHENANTHRO[9,10-D]IMIDAZOLE CORE AND [IR(N^C)(N^N)]+ COMPLEXES BASED ON THE CYCLOMETALATING AND DIIMINE LIGANDS OF THIS TYPE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT00568A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT00568A, Paper
Anastasia I. Solomatina, Kirill M. Kuznetsov, Vladislav V. Gurzhiy, Vladimir V. Pavlovskiy, Vitaly V. Porsev, Robert A. Evarestov, Sergey P. Tunik
New N^N and N^C luminescent ligands with solvatochromic behavior and their iridium complexes were synthesized, characterized and investigated.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
New N^N and N^C luminescent ligands with solvatochromic behavior and their iridium complexes were synthesized, characterized and investigated.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/wiPqEpmUC3o/D0DT00568A