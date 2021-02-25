LUMINESCENT CYCLOMETALATED PLATINUM(II) COMPLEXES WITH ACYCLIC DIAMINOCARBENE LIGANDS: STRUCTURAL, PHOTOPHYSICAL AND BIOLOGICAL PROPERTIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 febbraio 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00480H, Paper
María Teresa Moreno, Elena Lalinde Peña, Mónica Martínez-Junquera, Elvira Alfaro-Arnedo, Icíar López, Ignacio Larráyoz, José García G. Pichel
Four new cyclometalated Pt(II) complexes bearing acyclic diaminocarbene (ADC) ligands, [Pt(C^N)Cl{C(NHXyl)(NHR)}] [C^N = 2,6-difluorophenylpyridine (dfppy), phenylquinoline (pq); R = Pr 3a, 4a, CH2Ph 3b, 4b], were prepared by nucleophilic attack…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
