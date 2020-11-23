LUKOIL’S REMOTE WORK IT-PROJECT AMONG THE BEST INDUSRTIAL SOLUTIONS

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW, lun 23 novembre 2020

LUKOIL won the ComNews Awards in the Best solution for remote work of geographically separated specialists category. The 2020 awards celebrated the best digital projects and solutions for the stay-at-home and distancing regimes imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LUKOIL received the award for creating a global IT-users support system that united its Russian subsidiaries and contractors in a shared information space. The project had been implemented by LUKOIL’s wholly owned subsidiary, LUKOIL-Technologies LLC, under the guidance of LUKOIL’s IT department.

LUKOIL specialists developed an up-to-date integrated digital tool, which enabled sustainable development of all business processes in the difficult epidemiologic situation. The new fully functioning web portal, based on modern access technologies and web solutions, allowed the users to communicate with the IT-support experts remotely and even via portable devices.

This greatly optimized a number of day-to-day operations, accelerated decision-making and ensured integrity and security of the transmitted information. The platform will soon be outfitted with more functions, which will lead to an additional increase in efficiency and improve quality of services.

Information ComNews Awards honours the leaders of Russian IT and broadcasting industry based on the independent industry ratings.

In 2020, ComNews Awards recognized the best digital initiatives in 19 categories that allowed public and private enterprises to go online with their communications, social activities and business processes.

Fonte/Source: http://www.lukoil.com/en/PressCenter/Pressreleases/Pressrelease?rid=504473