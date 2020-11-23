lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

<I>DALLA PARTE DELLE DONNE. IL RUOLO FONDAMENTALE DEI CENTRI ANTIVIOLENZA. </I>INCONTRO COMMISSIONE…

NOTA STAMPA: ESTERI, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO DI MAIO SUL BILANCIO 2021 – GIOVEDì…

G20: L’OBIETTIVO è GARANTIRE VACCINO E CURE ACCESSIBILI A TUTTI

RIFORME: DELRIO E MARCUCCI, RISPETTARE I PATTI E ANDARE AVANTI

MANOVRA, CONFINDUSTRIA: SI RISCHIA DI RINVIARE LA RIPRESA AL 2022

UN NOVEMBRE DA INCUBO PER IL GUATEMALA

KEEPING MOMENTUM ON CLIMATE ACTION AND AMBITION

ROMA: CENTROSINISTRA A M5S, SU PISCINA GARBATELLA SI RISPETTI LEGGE, NO FAVORITISMI…

USA, PUTIN NON RICONOSCE LO SFIDANTE BIDEN COME PRESIDENTE FINO A QUANDO…

USA, SIDNEY POWELL CONFERMA LA NON AFFILIAZIONE CON IL TEAM LEGALE DI…

Agenparl

LUKOIL’S REMOTE WORK IT-PROJECT AMONG THE BEST INDUSRTIAL SOLUTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW, lun 23 novembre 2020

Monday, November 23, 2020

LUKOIL won the ComNews Awards in the Best solution for remote work of geographically separated specialists category. The 2020 awards celebrated the best digital projects and solutions for the stay-at-home and distancing regimes imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LUKOIL received the award for creating a global IT-users support system that united its Russian subsidiaries and contractors in a shared information space. The project had been implemented by LUKOIL’s wholly owned subsidiary, LUKOIL-Technologies LLC, under the guidance of LUKOIL’s IT department.

LUKOIL specialists developed an up-to-date integrated digital tool, which enabled sustainable development of all business processes in the difficult epidemiologic situation. The new fully functioning web portal, based on modern access technologies and web solutions, allowed the users to communicate with the IT-support experts remotely and even via portable devices.

This greatly optimized a number of day-to-day operations, accelerated decision-making and ensured integrity and security of the transmitted information. The platform will soon be outfitted with more functions, which will lead to an additional increase in efficiency and improve quality of services.

Information

ComNews Awards honours the leaders of Russian IT and broadcasting industry based on the independent industry ratings.
In 2020, ComNews Awards recognized the best digital initiatives in 19 categories that allowed public and private enterprises to go online with their communications, social activities and business processes.

  • Press release in PDF

You may be interested

Fonte/Source: http://www.lukoil.com/en/PressCenter/Pressreleases/Pressrelease?rid=504473

Post collegati

LUKOIL’S REMOTE WORK IT-PROJECT AMONG THE BEST INDUSRTIAL SOLUTIONS

Redazione

WILEYPLUS PLANNED DOWNTIME (11/28)

Redazione

EL GOBIERNO REGIONAL EXIGE IMPLICACIóN SOCIAL EN LA LUCHA CONTRA LA VIOLENCIA DE GéNERO Y EN LA DEFENSA DE LA IGUALDAD COMO “VALOR SUPREMO”

Redazione

FINANCE MINISTER SMT. NIRMALA SITHARAMAN SAYS MOMENTUM OF REFORMS CONTINUES DURING THE PANDEMIC AND WILL CONTINUE; ECONOMY IS FACING A RESET EXERCISE

Redazione

WHAT IS THE BEST STRATEGY TO DEPLOY A COVID-19 VACCINE?

Redazione

CONVOCAZIONE CONSIGLIO COMUNALE – VENERDI’ 27 NOVEMBRE 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More