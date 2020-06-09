martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
Breaking News

ON CHINA’S ATTEMPTED COERCION OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

BREXIT: ANCORA LONTANO L’ACCORDO

PYONGYANG ACCUSA SEUL DI ATTI OSTILI E INTERROMPE TUTTI I CONTATTI

COREA DEL NORD INTERROMPERA’ TUTTE LINEE DI COMUNICAZIONI CON LE AUTORITA’ SUDCOREANE

KONING BRENGT WERKBEZOEK AAN NEDERLAND ISOLEERT IN KADER VAN ENERGIETRANSITIE

BRASILE, UNA CAMPAGNA PER SOSPENDERE L’ATTIVITà MINERARIA DURANTE LA PANDEMIA

STATI UNITI: UN ALTRO AFROAMERICANO UCCISO DA UN AGENTE

MOZIONI TEST SIEROLOGICI ED EMERGENZA CLIMATICA: DICHIARAZIONI DI VOTO IN AULA

VICE-MINISTER A. ZANANAVIčIUS: EU CITIZENS’ HEALTH CANNOT DEPEND ON TRADE RESTRICTIONS

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

Agenparl

LUKOIL DEVELOPS CARBON MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW, mar 09 giugno 2020

LUKOIL is one of the leaders among international oil and gas companies with lowest intensity of GHG emissions.
LUKOIL has been delivering on measures to reduce GHG emissions for more than fifteen years.
The Company has been implementing the Efficient Associated Petroleum Gas (hereinafter – APG) Use Program since 2003 and as a result the efficient APG use rate increased to 97.6% by 2019. In 2005 LUKOIL started to implement the provisions of the Kyoto Protocol and carried out a number of projects in the following years. In 2016 LUKOIL has set its first mid-term target to reduce Scope 1 GHG emissions by 1.2% by 2020 from 2016 baseline across the Group’s Russian entities. As of 2019, the actual reduction of GHG emissions reached 3.3%. Moreover, the Company continuously implements energy efficiency projects and has been developing renewable power generation for over ten years.
Committed to reliability of data and consistency of information disclosure, the Company has been disclosing the data on methane emissions since 2004; and since 2014 has been participating in the CDP project to disclose information on its Scope 1 GHG emissions, emissions management system, major climate change risks and opportunities.
The reliability of disclosed data on GHG emissions has been verified by KPMG since 2017 as part of the audit of LUKOIL Sustainability Report.

Fonte/Source: http://www.lukoil.com/en/PressCenter/Pressreleases/Pressrelease?rid=467132

Post collegati

LUKOIL DEVELOPS CARBON MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: COURTS SHUT DOWN ROGUE EDUCATION PUBLISHER

Redazione

FEATURE: COMBING A HERD FOR METHANE EMISSIONS

Redazione

PHYSICAL ACTIVITY IN ALL OF ITS FORMS MAY HELP MAINTAIN MUSCLE MASS IN MIDLIFE

Redazione

FIVE DEFENDANTS RECEIVE FEDERAL PRISON SENTENCES; TWO ENTER GUILTY PLEAS IN CONNECTION WITH FEDERAL GUN CRIMES AND DRUG OFFENSES

Redazione

FIRST GLOBAL MAP OF ROCKFALLS ON THE MOON

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More