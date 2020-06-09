LUKOIL DEVELOPS CARBON MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW, mar 09 giugno 2020

LUKOIL is one of the leaders among international oil and gas companies with lowest intensity of GHG emissions.

LUKOIL has been delivering on measures to reduce GHG emissions for more than fifteen years.

The Company has been implementing the Efficient Associated Petroleum Gas (hereinafter – APG) Use Program since 2003 and as a result the efficient APG use rate increased to 97.6% by 2019. In 2005 LUKOIL started to implement the provisions of the Kyoto Protocol and carried out a number of projects in the following years. In 2016 LUKOIL has set its first mid-term target to reduce Scope 1 GHG emissions by 1.2% by 2020 from 2016 baseline across the Group’s Russian entities. As of 2019, the actual reduction of GHG emissions reached 3.3%. Moreover, the Company continuously implements energy efficiency projects and has been developing renewable power generation for over ten years.

Committed to reliability of data and consistency of information disclosure, the Company has been disclosing the data on methane emissions since 2004; and since 2014 has been participating in the CDP project to disclose information on its Scope 1 GHG emissions, emissions management system, major climate change risks and opportunities.

The reliability of disclosed data on GHG emissions has been verified by KPMG since 2017 as part of the audit of LUKOIL Sustainability Report.

