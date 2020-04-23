venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
LUKОIL PROVIDES DONATION TO THE REPUBLIC HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW, gio 23 aprile 2020

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

In order to provide support to the efforts made in fighting the spread of COVID-19 “LUKОIL SRBIЈА“ АD donated two million dinars to the National Health Insurance Fund.

At the moment when the National Fund is facing and successfully overcoming numerous challenges and difficulties, at the same time managing to timely provide care to all its beneficiaries, this donation aims to facilitate solving of any acute and important issues and provide support to the health system of the Republic of Serbia.

By this donation, following the support provided to the Torlak Institute, LUKОIL SRBIЈА thus continues to act on any contemporary occurrences by its involvement in numerous initiatives of the parent company – the LUKОIL Group, in its effort to contribute to the wellbeing of the community in all the countries of its operation.

The network of 114 LUKОIL SRBIЈА filling stations continue to provide reliable service, taking care of the health and safety, as well as the protection of both its customers and employees in all its facilities, in keeping with the regulations and measures adopted by the Government of the Republic of Serbia.

 

Fonte/Source: http://www.lukoil.com/LUKOIL-SRBIJA/en/News/News?rid=458847

