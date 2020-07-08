(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mer 08 luglio 2020 The Ludovica Campus is the most beautiful symbol of everything that has recently been built around the country and in Budapest, “it beautifully demonstrates our virtues, without our flaws,” the Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday at the National University of Public Service in the capital, at the inauguration ceremony of the Ludovica Annex refurbished as part of the Ludovica Campus project.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/prime-minister-s-office/news/ludovica-is-most-beautiful-symbol-of-construction-projects-of-recent-history