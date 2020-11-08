‘LUCKY 13’ REACHES ITS END OF MISSION

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), dom 08 novembre 2020 “Please be advised that, just a few hours ago, EDet 2413/Task Force Black, Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, officially powered down comm(unication)s and closed its doors for the last time. After 19 years, the legend has reached End of Mission. Here’s to all of our members who have been part of this epic chapter in OSI history!”





