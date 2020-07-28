LUAD TRANSCRIPTOMIC PROFILE ANALYSIS OF D-LIMONENE AND POTENTIAL LNCRNA CHEMOPREVENTIVE TARGET

D-limonene a kind of natural extracts, obtained from citrus oils and found in common food items was reported to have anti-cancer effects and well-tolerated by cancer patients. While of interest as a cancer chemopreventive, the transcriptomic profile of limonene in humans is poorly understood. Based on transcriptomic profile result, a lncRNA named protein disulfide isomerase family A member 3 pseudogene (PDIA3P1) was found to be regulated by d-limonene. The PDIA3P1 was oncogene and verified by three lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) cohorts. Knockdown of PDIA3P1 with siRNA decreased viability, invasion, migration, and proliferation of LUAD cells. Based on different LUAD cohort data, it proposed that PDIA3P1 can regulate function and pathway mainly including lipid metabolism and immunity and through the change of chromosome structure. This study comprehensively performed transcriptomic analysis of d-limonene regulation on LUAD; and PDIA3P1 may be the mediator by which d-limonene may prevent and suppress LUAD through lipid metabolism and immunity pathway and the change of chromosome structure.