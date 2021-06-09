LTI faculty and students are once again featured prominently at this year’s conference of the North American chapter of the Association for Computational Linguistics: Human Language Technologies (NAACL HLT 2021). The conference includes 19 papers with at least one LTI author, with 23 members of the LTI community represented in total.

NAACL HLT, now in its 19th year, is one of the world’s premier conferences in the fields of computation linguistics and natural language processing. The conference takes place remotely from June 6-11.